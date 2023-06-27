Crook County School Board fills vacant seat

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Crook County School Board selected Steve Holliday to fill a board vacancy Monday. The vacancy was created last month when Gwen Carr resigned. The move comes a little more than a week before newly elected board members Cheyenne Edgerly, Jessica Brumble and Jennifer Knight join the board.

A Crook County judge ruled last week that the appointment of Carr’s replacement could go forward.

Vance Day had filed a preliminary injunction on behalf of Edgerly and three people who applied for the board vacancy. It claimed the board violated policy in announcing Carr’s resignation and attempting to fill her seat.

The following is a statement from the Crook County School District announcing Holliday’s appointment:

(Prineville, OR) – The Crook County School Board held a Special Meeting Monday night and appointed Steve Holliday to fill the vacant at-large board position. He was sworn in tonight by outgoing Board Chair Jessica Ritter.

Holliday grew up in Prineville and went to work for Les Schwab Tires after graduating from Crook County High School. He and his wife, Emily, have three children and were longtime owners of Prineville Disposal. Holliday has been active in the community for years and has served on various boards, including the Prineville Chamber of Commerce, Prineville Economic Development, Powell Butte Community Charter School, and the Crooked River RoundUp.

“I’m excited to get started and help make sure our school district remains a positive place for students, staff, and families. My three children have attended local schools, and my youngest will be a junior at Crook County High School in the fall. I’m eager to work collaboratively with the incoming school board to ensure high student achievement, maintain a great staff culture, plan for future growth, and make needed repairs to older buildings,” said newly-appointed Crook County School Board member Steve Holliday.

The school board declared the vacancy on May 26th and received 23 applications from interested community members. Scott Cooper, who will be the only current board member still serving come July, says it’s time to move forward and get back to school district business.

“School Board member Steve Holliday brings experience and knowledge to the table and will hit the ground running as the new board cements its role in district operations. I look forward to working with him and the other three new board members starting in July,” said school board member Scott Cooper.

Holliday replaces Gwen Carr, who resigned in early June after a head injury. He’ll fill out the remainder of her term through June 2025. Holliday will be joined by Scott Cooper and newly-elected board members Cheyenne Edgerly, Jessica Brumble, and Jennifer Knight. They will take their oaths of office during the regular board meeting on July 5th.