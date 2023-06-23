Judge blocks effort to stop new Crook County School Board appointment

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The effort to stop an appointment of a new Crook County School Board member has failed. The board has a vacancy following last month’s resignation of Gwen Carr.

A group of newly elected board members calling themselves the ‘Mama Bears’ filed an injunction to stop the appointment until after they began their terms. At that time, they would have the majority on the board.

A Crook County judge ruled against them Friday, saying the current board can appoint Carr’s replacement immediately.

“We never wavered in our belief that we had the authority and responsibility to make this appointment,” board chair Jessica Ritter said. “It’s now time for the community to come together, heal from the divisive election, and do what’s best for our children.”

Ritter says the board will meet sometime next week to discuss that appointment.

