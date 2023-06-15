Crook Co. School Board picks firm for lawsuit defense over Carr replacement

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Crook County School Board selected a law firm Wednesday to defend itself in a lawsuit over last month’s resignation of Gwen Carr from the board.

Carr announced her resignation, citing a head injury she is trying to recover from. The board opened an application process to fill the seat with the apparent goal of filling the position before the new board takes their seats in July.

Vance Day is the one who filed the preliminary injunction on behalf of Cheyenne Edgerly. She’s one of the three women who dubbed themselves the “Mama Bears” during their campaign. All three, running on a joint platform, defeated three incumbent board members in May.

The lawsuit, which also represents three people who applied for the board vacancy, claims the board violated policy in announcing Carr’s resignation and attempting to fill her seat. Now, the effort to fill her seat will be on hold until the lawsuit is sorted out.

The board selected the law firm Harrang Long to lead their defense.

“They have deep experience in governmental law and school law and politically charged situations, which this one probably is,” board member Scott Cooper said during an emergency board meeting Wednesday night.

The first hearing is next week. The new board will be seated in July.

Following the emergency meeting, outgoing board chair Jessica Ritter released this statement:

“It’s sad that Cheyenne Edgerly is choosing to play politics. I believe she has every intention to stop a legitimate process because she wants to try to select someone with her same ideology and create a narrow-minded majority. Their attorney’s claim that people were left out of the process is bogus. The process and timeline were clear, and we ended up with 23 applicants, so we obviously communicated effectively and the community response was overwhelming.

The school board needs balanced and pragmatic leaders who will put children first and not create further chaos and dysfunction for political gain. We look forward to putting this matter behind us on June 22nd and hope to soon be welcoming a new school board member to the team. Creating stability for the future of our school district is my top priority right now.”

In another shakeup from the election, the board has granted Superintendent Sara Johnson’s request for a mutual agreement to end her contract. Johnson, the Oregon Superintendent of the Year, set her resignation date for July 6, but has agreed to stay for three additional months to help with the transition.