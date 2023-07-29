▶️ Crook County names finalist for interim superintendent

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Crook County School Board has announced their unanimous agreement to consider former superintendent Duane Yecha as the finalist for interim superintendent. A community meet-and-greet with him is set for August 3rd.

Before the school board finalizes Yecha’s appointment, they want the community to meet and ask Yecha questions at their planned meet-and-greet event. If the reception is positive, the school board plans to formally appoint Yecha as interim superintendent for one year at their next meeting on August 16th.

Yecha retired in 2018 after serving as the Crook County School District Superintendent for seven years. In a press release, the school board said he was asked to come back to “help bring stability and unity to the school district.”

The school board says they interviewed multiple other candidates for the position. Although they noted the strength of those candidates, the school board said they needed a “particular leadership style,” a style that Yecha embodies.

“Dr. Yecha brings enormous experience for the job,” school board member Scott Cooper said. “His previous seven years at Crook County were marked by success and stability. He is the right man for the moment. I couldn’t be happier that he stepped up and that my fellow board members supported him enthusiastically.”