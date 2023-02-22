Crook County SAR makes 2 more rescues in snowy conditions this week

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Crook County Search and Rescue made two more rescues in difficult terrain near Prineville this week. It’s continuing what has been a busy start of the year for Crook County SAR.

The sheriff’s office said motorists who were stuck in the snow near Walton Lake on Sunday used the SOS feature on their cell phones. That allowed dispatch to get a GPS fix on them.

SAR volunteers with snowmobiles and a tracked side-by-side vehicle were able to reach the callers and bring both people back to Prineville.

The sheriff’s office said the motorists were using a GPS navigation, which took them to a rarely-used road.

Then on Tuesday, someone called Crook County dispatch to report a father and son were overdue in the Mill Creek/Harvey Gap area.

SAR went in again with snowmobiles and the tracked side-by-side. A deputy found fresh tracks going up Forest Service Road 33 toward Harvey Gap.

The side-by-side was needed to traverse the slippery road and the two stranded people were eventually found and brought back down.

The Crook County Sheriff’s Office reminds everyone that if a road seems unplowed or hasn’t been used, be cautious and don’t be afraid to turn around. Also, once you make contact with authorities, stay with your vehicle. And be sure to bring extra food, water and warm clothing or blankets in case you get stranded.