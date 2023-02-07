Crook County SAR rescues another stranded driver snow drifts

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Crook County says it search and rescue says it conducted another last week in snowy conditions. It’s at least the fourth rescue in the the span of one week.

The Crook County Sheriff’s Office said 911 received a call from a stranded driver on Friday.

“The information was that they had been driving through snow drifts and finally slid off the road. The coordinates of the call placed the subjects on 2725 Road near the McKay Summit. Eight Crook County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue members responded to the call,” the sheriff’s office said.

RELATED: Crook County Search and Rescue responds to 3 snow rescues in past week

RELATED: 2 stranded in snow near Bend rescued by Deschutes County SAR

After determining the road was icy and rutted, two SAR members went out in a tracked side-by-side vehicle and found the pickup with two vehicles and their two dogs about two miles on the other side of the summit.

The sheriff’s office said their vehicle had slid off the road and was angled down into a steep canyon area. The people and dogs were taken to Prineville where they stayed the night until their truck could be towed out.

Last week, Crook County announced it had responded to three rescues in a one-week span in the Ochoco National Forest. This one makes the fourth.

This is also at least the eighth search and rescue operation for them since the start of the year.

The Crook County Sheriff’s Office wants to remind people who are traveling in the mountains to turn around if the reach a section of unplowed road.

“It is also highly recommended that you let someone know where you are going, when you will be back, and stick to your plan. Please take adequate food, water and warm clothing in case you get stuck, regardless of the road conditions.”