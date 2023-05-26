Crook County SAR rescues people, dog stuck in mud in Maury Mountains

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Search and rescue crews saved motorists and their dog after his car got stuck in the mud in the Ochoco National Forest last week.

The Crook County Sheriff’s Office said the car got stuck on a forest service road in the Maury Mountains after a storm had passed through the area.

Search and Rescue volunteers found the people and their dog and brought them back to Prineville.

Here is the full release on the incident from Crook County:

On 5-19-23 at around 8:45 pm, Crook County 911 was notified of a stranded motorist. This call was a 911 call and no return call was possible due to cell coverage in the area. The GPS coordinates from the phone call showed that they were in the Maury Mountains on the 1750 rd. The subjects got caught in a heavy localized rainstorm. They had food and shelter. Their vehicle became stuck in mud and water.

Crook County SAR was notified and nine personnel responded. With four vehicles including the side-by-side, SAR responded to the area. The area had seen a heavy rainfall and the roads were wet and in places very muddy.

The stranded motorists and their dog were located on the 1750 road and brought to Prineville.

The subjects were prepared for to make it through the night if possible. Remember when out and about to keep an eye on the weather as it can change rapidly.