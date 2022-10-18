Do you know them? Crook County trying to ID trespassers on ranch property

The Crook County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s help to identify four groups of people spotted on a surveillance camera trespassing on private property.

The sheriff’s office said a ranch manager contacted them in September about trespassers on the property, which is located in the Grizzly Hunting Unit.

The images were captured on Sept. 10, Sept. 11, Sept. 12 and Sept. 15. In most of them, the people are wearing camouflage. A woman is also seen carrying what appears to be a ladder.

“The Sheriff’s Office understands that trespass happens on private property every year for a variety of reasons, not all of which are criminal. At this time the Sheriff’s Office is seeking assistance in identifying the following people so they can be interviewed regarding the trespass,” the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post, along with the photos below.

Anyone who recognizes the people in the photos or has information about the trespass is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at (541) 447-6398 and ask for Deputy Merkwan.

