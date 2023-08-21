Crook County conducting seat belt enforcement blitz

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Crook County Sheriff’s Office and the Prineville Police Department are joining other Oregon agencies in a seat belt enforcement blitz for the next two weeks.

Using federally-funded overtime, the blitz will run through Sept. 3.

The sheriff’s office said the effort is meant to educate the public about safety belt and child seat laws including a law passed in 2017 increasing safety for children under age two.

According to the sheriff’s office, Oregon Department of Transportation crash data for 2021 shows lack of safety belt or child restraint use was a factor in 32% or 119 of a total 377 motor vehicle occupant fatalities.

