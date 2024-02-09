CCSO: Prineville suspect attempted to hit police car at high-speed during chase

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A Prineville man faces multiple charges after high-speed pursuits Wednesday in Crook County and Prineville, the Crook County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) said Thursday. The report claims the driver may have also tried to collide with a police car at high speed.

The suspect is identified as 38-year-old Timothy Smith.

CCSO claims a deputy spotted the car on NE Ochoco Highway Wednesday morning traveling at high speed. After pursuing the car at more than 90 mph, the pursuit was broken off for safety, but the deputy continued to follow without lights and sirens.

The driver allegedly made his way into Prineville, where Prineville Police tried to stop the car with spike strips.

At one point, a Prineville officer said the driver tried to collide with a patrol car at 70 mph, CCSO claims.

The pursuit continued, reaching speeds of more than 100 mph before police and deputies broke it off, according to CCSO.

The car was eventually found on Highway 27. Multiple law enforcement agencies used three K9s and a drone to serach for the driver.

CCSO said an officer spotted the suspect running up a hill in steep and rocky terrain just below the rimrock, but he was able to get away. The search was eventually called off.

CCSO said it received reports that Smith was at a house and deputies moved in to arrest him. After going to St. Charles-Prineville, he was booked into the Crook County Jail.

Smith was charged in Crook County Thursday with 2nd-degree attempted assault, attempt to assault a police officer, reckless driving, reckless endangering, and two counts of attempting to elude.