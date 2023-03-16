Crook County donated police cars from Bend Police

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Bend Police Department has donated five 2015 Ford Taurus cars to their neighbors at the Crook County Sheriff’s Office.

Since Bend PD has switched over to SUV’s, they no longer need the smaller vehicles.

When a patrol car is retired, it can either be auctioned off or donated. According to the police department, auctioned vehicles don’t make that much money and they still have a lot of road-life left in them.

“It’s nice to be able to give these a second life and make sure that they can still get more use out of them,” said communications director Sheila Miller.

The Crook County Sheriff’s Office has replaced the decals and is now setting them up with computers, radios, and dash cameras

They’re only a few weeks away from the donated vehicles hitting the streets.