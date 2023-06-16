▶️ Army vet builds special wood benches each time Crook County wins state title

by Steele Haugen | Central Oregon Daily News

When Oregon High School sports programs win a state title, they usually receive a big blue trophy.

In Crook County, a tradition started nearly 20 years ago, as one community member spends his time carefully crafting specially made wooden benches.

“I’m just proud to be able to do them and reward them for the hard work because it isn’t easy,” said retired Crook County High School teacher and coach Chuck Holliday. “You know, you get into the wrestling room or cross country. You’ve got to put a lot of effort into it, and a lot of it is right here. It’s in your mind.”

>>> Have you checked out Central Oregon Daily News on YouTube? Click here to subscribe and share our videos.

RELATED: Crook County HS culinary students win state title

RELATED: Crook County HS trap shooting team sees interest grow in second season

Walk into Crook County High School, and lining the hallways are wooden benches. These benches aren’t just made for leisurely sitting. They have a way bigger meaning.

“Any time we have a team, a sports team that wins a state title, Chuck will design and build a bench,” said CCHS Crook County Athletic Director Rob Bonner. “They’re all a little different. They’re all different designs. We have coaches and athletes sign them, and it’s a pretty special program that he’s designed and is doing.”

He has made 57, going on 58 benches.

“Our sports teams, you know, they when they win a state title, they’re quick to remind me, hey, where’s our bench,” said Bonner.

Holliday is a former Crook County grade school, middle school, high school graduate, science and math teacher and wrestling coach for the Cowboys.

Holliday’s parents moved to Prineville in 1945, shortly after the second world war. Chuck was only 2.

After graduating from CCHS in 1962, he went to Eastern Oregon University. But at that time, another war was underway.

“Uncle Sam said ‘I need you over in Vietnam,'” Holliday said. “So I talked with some recruiters and they said, ‘If you do this, you can get on the Army wrestling team.'”

Holliday says it wasn’t until after Vietnam that he actually got the chance to wrestle again nearly seven years later, making the All-Army wrestling team.

“I was able to win the inner-service freestyle, defeating the navy and the marines and the Air Force.”

He almost won the Greco-style tournament but lost to a decent opponent, you can say.

“I got beat by Henk Shenk,” Holliday said. “He was an Army vet as well, but he was a two-time Olympic.”

Holliday’s love for woodworking didn’t start until after he retired from the Crook County School District. It started with one table made from Juniper wood that a gentleman offered to buy for $1,000.

Then his friend convinced him to sell his work at an auction sale.

“I walked out of there with $25,000 in my pocket on the first show,” he said. “I thought ‘Oh! This is a lot of fun!'”

When it came to making wooden benches for the schools, it started from being inspired by not the wrestling program but the dominant volleyball program — amazed by the players constantly diving on the hardwood floors

“It came down to them beating Mountain View in the state championship and I thought they deserved something,” Holliday said. “That was the beginning.”

Chuck says he wasn’t very good at the start, but as the volleyball team kept winning titles, he kept getting better and better.

His newest one was for the girls’ golf team, which won the state title for the first time in school history.

“A lot of time, it is finding the right pieces that go together, making it so it is artistic in that respect but makes a statement for the kids,” he said.

The benches have a special meaning in the hearts of the club and athletic program, but it’s Chuck Holliday himself who the community truly admires.

“I don’t know an individual in our community that has a larger heart than Chuck Holliday,” said Bonner. “He volunteers for all sorts of programs. He goes up to Hood River constantly and gets apples and gives them to the band of brothers and different organizations throughout our town. It doesn’t stop with benches.”