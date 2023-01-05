▶️ Wrongful death lawsuit filed against deputy in fatal Crook County shooting

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The family of a man shot and killed during an encounter with a Crook County Sheriff’s deputy last year has filed a wrongful death lawsuit.

According to the Bend Bulletin, lawyers for the estate of Nick Rodin filed the suit against the deputy who killed Rodin and against Crook County.

Nick Rodin was shot by Crook County Sheriff’s Deputy Steven Hatcher after an encounter on a gravel road in Juniper Canyon. The incident took place February 4, 2022, on SE Maphet Road about 10 miles south of Prineville.

Rodin was shot twice after defying multiple orders to get on the ground and after reaching toward his waistband. Police bodycam footage of the encounter was released.

No knife or gun was found at the scene.

RELATED: Friends and family rally for justice after fatal Crook County Shooting

RELATED: Crook County Deputy cleared in fatal shooting