▶️ Crook County celebrates National Recovery Awareness Month

by Steele Haugen | Central Oregon Daily News

Thursday evening at Pioneer Park, Crook County celebrated National Recovery Awareness Month.

“I used to be terrified to ask for help, but I’ve learned that the people that ask for help are actually the most courageous and some of the strongest people,” said guest speaker Lesley Nelson. “So I know it’s hard to swallow your pride, but that first step is the scariest, and then it just gets infinitely easier after that.”

“It’s really a time to celebrate the fact that there is healing and there is recovery, and there is life following challenges one might experience,” said Community Engagement Coordinator for Rimrock Trails Darleen Rodgers.

This event was hosted jointly by Rimrock Trails Treatment Services, the Crook County Health Department, and BestCare Treatment Services.

“There are people in our community that are seeking recovery, or maybe there are people that aren’t yet ready, and this is an opportunity for them to see that it’s possible,” said the Health and Human Services director for Crook County. Katie Plum.

For some in the recovery process, like Ross Burcaro, it wasn’t easy to take that first step.

“You got to hit rock bottom, you know, hit rock bottom, and nothing is going to help you,” said Burcaro of Prineville. “You know, you got to hit rock bottom, and it’s it’s sad to say that, but it’s the truth.”

Amid mental health and addiction crises, he knows events like this provide the avenue for recovery.

“You need this type of stuff to get clean, you know,” said Burcaro. “I mean, you need, you can’t do it yourself. You need people behind you, man, because this can’t be done by yourself.”

The free event featured a community BBQ, live music, face painting, recovery resource information, speakers, and a candlelight vigil to conclude the evening.