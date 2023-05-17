▶️ Crook County ceremony honors peace officers lost in line of duty

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A flag ceremony in Crook County Tuesday morning was held for National Peace Officers Memorial Week.

The gathering, attended by law enforcement officers and community members, was to honor those who have lost their lives in the line of duty.

According to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund, “In 1962, President Kennedy proclaimed May 15 as National Peace Officers Memorial Day and the calendar week in which May 15 falls, as National Police Week. Established by a joint resolution of Congress in 1962, National Police Week pays special recognition to those law enforcement officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty for the safety and protection of others.”

