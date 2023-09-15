Firearm stipulation added to 5 murder charges against Bend woman

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A grand jury in Crook County has added firearms stipulations to the murder and kidnapping charges that Bend woman is facing involving a Madras man.

Audrey Nicole Hahn, 31, was initially charged with three counts of first-degree murder, two counts of second-degree murder and two counts of kidnapping in the case of Thomas Patrick Nielson. The 61-year-old disappeared in early September 2022.

On Thursday, Crook County Circuit Court records indicated that the grand jury added a “with a firearm” stipulation to all those counts. In one of the counts, Hahn is accused of “intentional maiming or torture.”

RELATED: Bend woman charged with 5 counts of murder in death of Madras man

RELATED: Have you seen him? Madras man missing

They also added charges of unlawful use of a weapon with a firearm and felon in possession of a firearm. Hahn has a conviction from Jefferson County last year for third-degree theft, according to court records.

Hahn’s arraignment on the indictment is set for Friday.

Charging documents say the crimes happened on or between Sept. 7 and Sept. 11, 2022.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and Oregon State Police put out an alert last September asking the public’s help in finding Nielson. The alert stated he was last seen on Sept. 6, 2022, leaving his home at 1610 SW Culver Highway in Madras.

The Madras Pioneer reported on Sept. 19, 2022, that the same house burned down in a fire.