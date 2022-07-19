Registration open for Crook County Kindergarten Jump Start

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Registration is open for the Crook County School District’s Kindergarten Jump Start Program. It’s a chance for incoming kindergartners to get to know their school, their teachers and classmates.

From August 1-4 and August 8-11, students will attend a half-day of school on Monday – Thursday.

Barnes Butte Elementary: 8:00am – 12:00pm

Crooked River Elementary: 8:10am – 12:10pm

Steins Pillar Elementary: 8:20am – 12:20pm

“We try to make it feel like regular school while providing an experience that allows children to become comfortable with new routines. It also gives staff a chance to assess students academically so that we place them in classes where they’ll thrive,” said Sarah Shinkle, Academic Coach for Crooked River Elementary School, in a statement.

Transportation services are available during the program, plus complimentary breakfast and lunches.

The online registration can be filled out here.

