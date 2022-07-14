▶️ Crook County Justice Center breaks ground in Prineville

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Crook County is on its way to getting a new courthouse.

A groundbreaking ceremony for the new justice center was held in Prineville Wednesday.

It comes after Crook County voters approved a $35 million bond last year.

The new justice center will provide much-needed courtroom and office space.

“The finished product will be a nearly 70,000-square-foot, three-story building with a ground floor, lobby, open air area, sheriff’s office, juvenile department, youth authority state courts and more,” said Crook County Judge Seth Crawford.

Money will also go toward restoring the old courthouse which was built in 1909.

