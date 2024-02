by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Crook County Judge Seth Crawford has decided to run for a third term.

He announced his campaign for re-election this week.

He has served as a Crook County Judge twice for a total of eight years.

RELATED: Stay alert for malware, bitcoin scams: A Crook County woman’s story

RELATED: CCSO: Prineville suspect attempted to hit police car at high-speed during chase

The only other person running against Crawford as of Feb. 13 is Monty Kurtz.

Both of their names will appear on the May ballot.