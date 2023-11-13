82-year-old hunter rescued from Maury Mountains by Crook County SAR

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

An 82-year-old hunter was found and rescued by Crook County Search and Rescue (SAR) in the Maury Mountains Sunday.

The Crook County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) said 911 was called around 6:00 p.m. about the man missing near Arrowhead Loop Road. The man had yet to arrive at a designated location after his hunt. He was also not responding when they honked their vehicle horns.

CCSO said the man was unprepared to stay the night and that no useful information was obtained when pinging his cell phone.

Fifteen SAR members responded with off-road gear, two search dog teams and two side-by-sides — one of which was on its first mission since being purchased by SAR.

With the dog teams leading the way, the man was located alive but worn out and tired. He was taken back to the command post and reunited with his party.

Crook County SAR reminds people who head into the mountains to be prepared for an extended stay in case they get lost or in an accident.