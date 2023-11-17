Crook County HS students get early Thanksgiving meal

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Students at Crook County High School got an early Thanksgiving meal Thursday, served up the staff.

This is an annual event. It’s a completely free gesture to make sure all kids get to enjoy a Thanksgiving meal.

“I think the goal is for students to know that we do care for them and we want what’s best for them. And this is just a small thing that we can do to let them know that we support them and love them. And again, just get into the holiday spirit because it’s a great time of the year,” said Principal Jake Huffman.

He said the students look forward to the food every year and it’s a great way to get everyone in the holiday spirit.

