Crook County High School students awarded in statewide media contest

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Six Oregon high schools have been awarded prizes in a media contest promoting young worker safety, including Crook County High School.

Teams of students at Crook County, Parkrose, Pendleton, Grant, North Eugene, and West Linn high schools earned prizes in the annual contest organized by the Oregon Young Employee Safety Coalition or O[yes].

O[yes] aims to prevent injuries and illnesses, and promote the well-being of young workers. The non-profit does this through outreach, advocacy, and sharing resources with young workers, educators, employers, parents, and labor organizations.

High School students across the state were challenged to create a 30-90 second video or graphic design inspiring young workers to think twice about their personal health and safety in the workplace.

Crook County High School was awarded 2nd place, and a prize of $400, in a graphic design titled “Safety Presentation.”

The Dr. Seuss inspired design featured text that reads “I speak for the teens, I speak for the teens have no tongues, and I’m asking you at the top of my lungs, this work it can be more dangerous than you think, mental health awareness can be linked.”

The top winners in each category were:

Video:

• First place: Parkrose High School, “Balancing Act” ($500)

• Second: Pendleton High School, “Be Bold for Better Balance” ($400)

• Third: Grant High School, “Workplace Stress” ($300)

Graphic design:

• First place: North Eugene High School, “Work. Graphic” ($500)

• Second place: Crook County High School, “Safety presentation” ($400)

• Third place: West Linn High School, “Too much to handle!” ($300)

You can find the winning submissions on the O[yes] website.