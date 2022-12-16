Sewage backup cancels Crook County High School classes Friday

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Crook County High School says it will be closed Friday due to a sewage backup.

In a Facebook post, the high school says raw sewage backed up in the north wing, bottom floor of the building.

“The incident is impacting classrooms, restrooms and shops on the north side of the building,” the school said.

Although classes are canceled Friday, all extracurricular activities including choir and basketball will continue as scheduled.

Pioneer Alternative School will operate as usual. All other schools in CCSD will have a regular day of school.