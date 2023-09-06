Crook County considers change to 3 commissioner government; public input sought

Crook County is looking at possibly changing the county’s form of government.
Currently, the government operates with a full-time judge and two part-time commissioners.
The proposed switch would transition to a board of three commissioners with both elected and non-elected roles and with specific time commitments. Changes would not take place until January 1, 2025. However, Crook County wants community input.
Three public meetings will take place later this month. Input from the meetings will be used in the public hearing scheduled for October 4.
RELATED: Kotek visits Jefferson, Crook counties to discuss housing, drought, addiction
Meeting dates:
- September 19, 2023, 6:00 PM – 7:30 PM Location: Powell Butte
- September 26, 2023, 10:00 AM – 11:30 AM Location: Meadow Lakes
- September 26, 2023, 6:00 PM – 7:30 PM Location: St. Charles Medical Center
Meeting format
- Introduction of the issue and pending decisions
- Brief presentation outlining the proposed Board of Commissioners with a Commission/Manager structure
- Facilitated open mic session allowing for public comments and questions
- Question and answer session to address any concerns or inquiries
- Brief closing to summarize the meeting’s key points