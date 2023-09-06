Crook County considers change to 3 commissioner government; public input sought

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Crook County is looking at possibly changing the county’s form of government.

Currently, the government operates with a full-time judge and two part-time commissioners.

The proposed switch would transition to a board of three commissioners with both elected and non-elected roles and with specific time commitments. Changes would not take place until January 1, 2025. However, Crook County wants community input.

Three public meetings will take place later this month. Input from the meetings will be used in the public hearing scheduled for October 4.

Meeting dates: