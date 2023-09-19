▶️ Crook County holding community meeting Tuesday on government change proposal

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Crook County will host the first of three meetings Tuesday to discuss a change to its form of government.

The court is considering a transition from the county court structure to a board of commissioners structure.

“It’s good to let the people speak and we can sit there and listen to them and and then we can, you know, evaluate it and and make our decision on the information that we’ve heard,” said County Commissioner Jerry Brummer.

Any changes would not take effect until January 2025, but the county is seeking public input now.

The first meeting is Tuesday at Powell Butte Community Center from 6:00 – 7:30 p.m.