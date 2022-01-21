▶️Crook County girl’s basketball 14-1, eyeing state appearance

by Steele Haugen | Central Oregon Daily News

The Crook County girl’s basketball team is currently the No. 2 ranked team in 5A.

With a new coach, committed athletes, and a tough defense, the Cowgirls are taking their game to the next level.

“We’re mind blowing honestly. Nobody has ever seen this from us and it’s just absolutely insane,” said Crook County senior Emma Bales.

Crook County has a record of 14-1, and they say the team being a family is what separates them from the rest of the league.

“Honestly, the bond we have, everyone on the team loves each other, there’s no hate, no arguments, we just play the game, and we are all great friends,” said Crook County senior Jose Kasberger. “We do everything together on and off the court, so it is just amazing to see that on the court and just see how well we play as friends and family.”

The program hasn’t had a lot of success in recent years, but now they are one of the top teams in the state.

Crook County is led by second-year head coach Bob Bobac.

“Bob is absolutely amazing,” said Bales. “I love him, we all do. He’s definitely made a big impact. He made us believe that we can do it. He took this program and made it into something people never thought it could be.”

“I told them, ‘guys, you guys are good,’” Bobac said about seeing the team for the first time. “I don’t know anything about the past, I didn’t look at the past, I didn’t care about the past, but I said, ‘we could win some games, you guys are good, we are going to be fine.'”

Bobac and the team say their main focus is defense.

“If we play good defense, we are going to be in the game and we have enough offensive weapons that, if we play solid defense, well we are 14-1, so we have kind of proven that we can win,” said Bobac

A team ready to take things to the next level.

“The beginning of this year I knew that we were going to make an impact, I knew that there was going to be change, I knew that we could do it as a team and we were put in this place for a reason, and there was no doubt we would be where we are right now,” said Bales.

Crook County defeated Ridgeview in overtime 53-48 Thursday night.

They play Pendleton at home this Saturday, starting at 4:30.