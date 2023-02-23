▶️ Crook County nonprofit seeking book donations for sales

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

If you have a book that’s just collecting dust, it can be put to good use.

The nonprofit Friends of the Crook County Library is in need of book donations for its monthly third Saturday book sales.

Folks can donate just a few to full boxes of books.

RELATED: From D&D to cooking, Crook County after school clubs keeping kids engaged

RELATED: Bear Creek Elementary students learn basics of coding through robots

They can be dropped off at a donation box at the library or they can be scheduled for pick up.

All proceeds from the sales goes toward services and programs at the Crook County Library.

The next sale is scheduled for March 18.