Flood watch issued; be alert for landslides across Eastern and Central Oregon

The National Weather Service in Pendleton has issued a Flood Watch for the majority of Crook County due to expected heavy rain fall from Hurricane Hilary.
The watches are in effect from late Sunday evening through Tuesday afternoon.
Please keep an eye in dry creek/river and rivers or creeks that are already running.
The Weather Service is expecting 1.00”-1.50” of rain Sunday evening into Monday.
The Crook County Sheriff’s Office will be closely monitoring the inbound weather system and will be posting up to date information as it becomes available.