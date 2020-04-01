Crook Co. reports first COVID-19 case; 27 now in Deschutes Co.

Crook County on Wednesday reported its first positive case of COVID-19 as the statewide number jumped to 737.

“For some time now it has been known the virus is present in the community, and now through the ability to do more relaxed testing it will be possible to identify positive cases,” said Vicky Ryan, Crook County’s Emergency Preparedness Coordinator.

Ryan said the case appears to be travel related. The patient has not yet required hospitalization and the individual is cooperating with public health.

“The leadership of Crook County and the City of Prineville respects and values the privacy of community members and the confidentiality regarding medical information,” Ryan said in the statement. “Therefore, no identifiable information will be released about presumptive or confirmed cases in Crook County.”

The Crook County announcement came a couple of hours after the Oregon Health Authority announced 47 new case statewide including three in Deschutes County.

With the new case, at least 737 people have tested positive for the disease and 19 people have died.

In Crook, Deschutes and Jefferson counties, 308 people have tested negative for the disease. Across the state, 14,132 people have tested negative.

The OHA reported 47 new cases of COVID-19 across the state: Benton (1), Clackamas (6), Deschutes (3), Douglas (1), Jackson (1), Lane (2), Lincoln (1), Marion (10), Multnomah (18), Washington (3), and Yamhill (1).

One case previously reported in Hood River County was identified as a resident of another state; thus, today’s statewide case count is 736. Oregon Health Authority reports new cases once a day on its website: www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus

Oregon’s 19th COVID-19 death is a 70-year-old woman in Multnomah County who had underlying medical conditions.

At least 167 of Oregon’s 736 cases have required some hospitalization, according to the OHA.

Deschutes County has started to release more demographic information about the patients locally, but those are not updated at the same time as the OHA report.

As of Wednesday, Deschutes County reported that 11 patients had recovered from their bout with COVID-19 – recovered being defined as being symptom and fever-free for 72 hours after.

Total Number of Deschutes County COVID-19 Cases who have Recovered – 11

Deschutes County COVID-19 Cases by Sex

Female 16

Male 11

Deschutes County COVID-19 Cases by Age Group

Under 50 years old – 7

50 years to 69 years old – 11

70 years or older – 9

Deschutes County COVID-19 Cases by History of Travel

Travel history (domestic or international) – 15

No travel history – 12

Unknown – 1

Deschutes County COVID-19 Cases by Hospitalization Status, Ever

Ever hospitalized – 8

Has not been hospitalized – 19

Unknown – 1