The Crook County Fair begins Wednesday and runs through Saturday at the fairgrounds.

Parking, admission and the concerts are all free.

Fair-goers can enjoy rides, live music and interactive exhibits. Many of them are local.

“We really pride ourself here in Crook County in keeping our county fair local. So we very heavily stressed local vendors. We love our animal exhibits. We’re one of the last fairs that have open class animals,” said Crook County Fair Office Assistant Haley Crow.

Fair hours:

Wednesday 5:00 pm-10:00 pm,

Thursday 10:00 am-10:00 pm

Friday 10:00 am-10:00 pm

Saturday 10:00 am-10:00 pm

Concerts

Wednesday: Brady Goss, 6:30 pm

Thursday: Sleepless Truckers, 7:30 pm

Friday: Neal McCoy, 7:30 pm

Saturday: Countryfried, 7:30 pm

