▶️ Kicking off the Crook County Fair

The Crook County Fair opened Wednesday. Every corner of the fairgrounds is filled with something to do and people to meet.

“We’ve got a huge celebration here,” said fair performer Eric Haines. “We have everybody coming from every place you can imagine. I am here. I am going to be walking on silts, several different stilt characters. I will doing a stage show. I will be doing a one-man band work. Right now, I am here as Uncle Sam, and I will tell you what I have, a great way to kick off this entire thing.”

Kicking off the fair with balloon animals, face paints, train rides, kids games, and of course animals — lots of animals.

“I feel like the experience is really fun and getting to have your animal as your best friend and then having to say goodbye. It’s a love, hate relationship,” said steer competitor Tyler Silva.

“Yeah, same here,” said steer competitor Brandon Brown. “I don’t like selling them, but I like watching them grow up, and I think that it is really special when you raise your own and get to watch them since they were born.”

You can view the ribbons handed out to the best rabbits, poultry, beef, sheep, goats, and swine.

You can go on a pony ride and, if you are brave enough, have a chance to ride on a longhorn.

“We hold three shows a day,” said Frank Reyndon with Ride Hard Entertainment. “Our longhorns, we do a longhorn show, educate people on the history of the longhorn. Do some demonstrations and let people get on them and take pictures on them.”

For the kids, it wasn’t the food or attractions that they looked forward to the most. Their favorite thing was all the same.

“Just to hang out with friends and have fun,” said young Luke Holland of Prineville.”

“Hanging out with friends, like club members, and selling our steers,” said 4-H member Keith.

“To have fun with friends and have a good time,” said steer show ompetitors Ezquiel and Kayden.

Getting to know people and learning new things every year,” said swine show competitor Audie.

A chance to catch up with old pals, relax and enjoy what only comes around once a year — the hometown fair.

The Crook County Fair continues through Wednesday.