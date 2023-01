by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Fathers and sons. Those relationships can truly be something special.

Father as coach and son as athlete? Well those relationships can often be tricky.

Central Oregon Daily’s Eric Lindstrom sat down with dad / basketball coach and Crook County Cowboys announcer Jason Carr and son, player Cameron Carr.

