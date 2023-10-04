▶️ Crook County Commissioner Jerry Brummer resigns, cites health

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Crook County Commissioner Jerry Brummer has announced his resignation.

In his letter released Tuesday, Brummer says his health has worsened and the stress is not helping. His resignation went into effect last Thursday.

On Monday, local business owner Bryan Iverson announced he is running for Brummer’s seat. Iverson is the only declared candidate so far.

