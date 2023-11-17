Crook County School Board to hire investigator after complaint against chair

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Crook County School Board voted unanimously at a special meeting Thursday to hire an independent investigator to look into a complaint filed against Board Chair Jessica Brumble.

The specifics of the complaint are not clear, but the issue came up during a board meeting on Monday when Bumble and board member Cheyenne Edgerly denied the allegations being made.

“My minor child is being addressed or attacked by an adult,” Brumble said.

“I believe after looking at some things, that it’s a blatant lie and there’s clear evidence that it’s not true and its clear slander,” Edgerly said.

In addition to the unanimous vote to hire the investigator, Brumble and Edgerly chose to recuse themselves of any further involvement in the matter.

