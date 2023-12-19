Crook Co. School Board hears investigator report into complaint against chair

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Crook County School Board heard the report from an independent investigator looking into a complaint from a parent about board chair Jessica Brumble Monday night. The complaint stemmed from an incident involving Brumble at last month’s Oregon 4A state volleyball tournament.

The special board meeting was called to order for the public, then quickly went into executive session — behind closed doors — to hear the report.

After more than two hours, the board came back into public session and voted on a number of motions. Brumble and board member Cheyenne Edgerly has previously recused themselves of the matter.

The board voted to make the investigator’s report public once certain sensitive information is redacted.

According to the complaint, parent Gayden Pack says the incident happened on Nov. 4 at the state volleyball tournament at Springfield High School. Crook County played in a consolation match that morning, losing to Tillamook.

In the complaint which was filed five days later, Pack wrote that she and her husband were thanking the coaches and, specifically, coach Jessica Mumm after the game, saying “you have a lot to be proud of, you’ve done a great job with this team and we’re so thankful for all you’ve given this season.”

Pack said as she was speaking, a family member of Brumble’s and then Brumble herself yelled “Not! Not! No she doesn’t!” Pack claims that they were also pointing and laughing at the group, which included the entire coaching staff and Pack’s family.

Coach Mumm left the gym and Pack said she found Mumm outside, “clearly upset and humiliated by what had occurred.”

Pack also claimed that during the 2023 volleyball season, “we have observed multiple instances of unprofessionalism and lack of respect for the coaching staff from Mrs. Brumble.” But Pack said none had reached the level of what happened at the state tournament.

Some sections of the document are redacted, appearing to reference girls who play on the team.

Pack was calling for Brumble to resign or be removed from the board, saying she exposed children to an act of bullying and violated school district board policies. Pack said another remedy could be a contractual agreement between Brumble and the district to “demonstrate respectful behavior and consistently meet the standards of good sportsmanship.”

Central Oregon Daily News reached out to Brumble Friday for comment but did not hear back.