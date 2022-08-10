Crook County, Bend-La Pine schools hold job fairs this week

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Two Central Oregon school districts are holding job fairs this week.

Crook County School District is holding its job and career fair until 7:00 p.m. Wednesday at Barnes Butte Elementary in Prineville.

Prospective job seekers can learn more about positions with the district, meet staff and get on-the-spot interviews. Job openings include bus drivers and substitute teachers.

Bend La-Pine schools will host its job fair at Bend High School from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Thursday.

Positions include custodians, nutrition services and other support staff. And applicants can test drive a floor sweeper.

Bend La-Pine will also hold one more of these job fairs on Aug. 18 — same time, same place.