Crook County, Bend-La Pine schools hold job fairs this week

Two Central Oregon school districts are holding job fairs this week.
Crook County School District is holding its job and career fair until 7:00 p.m. Wednesday at Barnes Butte Elementary in Prineville.
Prospective job seekers can learn more about positions with the district, meet staff and get on-the-spot interviews. Job openings include bus drivers and substitute teachers.
Bend La-Pine schools will host its job fair at Bend High School from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Thursday.
Positions include custodians, nutrition services and other support staff. And applicants can test drive a floor sweeper.
Bend La-Pine will also hold one more of these job fairs on Aug. 18 — same time, same place.