▶️ Crook County boys, girls basketball may be underdogs, but ready for anyone

In the state playoff basketball tournament this year, the boys and the girls Crook County teams are heading to Forest Grove for the 4A state tournament.

Both teams say they are underdogs but know they can compete with anyone.

“We’re kind of underdogs,” said Crook County boys basketball junior Logan Matthews, “I don’t think really anyone knows exactly what we can do. I mean, we really haven’t shown our full potential yet, but I think they’re going to see what we can do.”

The boys team (16-8) is back in the state playoffs after moving from the 5A classification to the smaller 4A this year. And after a tough season with a young group last year and a hard preseason this year, head coach Jason Mumm says the challenges have prepared them for this moment.

“They wanted to add to kind of that Crook County basketball legacy that had come before them,” said Mumm. “So this group of guys kind of got together, and their deal was they wanted to put two numbers up. So we got two plaques, and the first one was for league, and the second one was for state.”

The Cowboys rode to a Tri-Valley Conference league title and won a first-round state playoff game at home last week.

Come Thursday, they take on the number one team in the state, Philomath, in the quarterfinals.

“I think it is 100% doable,” said Crook County boys junior Kiernan Teasdale. “We have the talent. We have the skill. We just have to execute.”

The Cowboys aren’t riding solo.

The Cowgirls are heading back to the state tournament for the second year in a row.

“Pretty sure this is the first time ever, girls and boys, both men from Cook County,” said Matthews. “So, I mean, it feels pretty good.”

“I mean, I think it’s crazy,” Crook County girls senior Katelynn Weaver. “I mean, I love it. Especially for us as a school. We’re not much of a basketball school.”

The girls won by a buzzer-beater made by Weaver in their first-round state playoff game.

“I’ve never had that happen to me, so it’s kind of cool just to be around your closest friends and celebrating. That was awesome.”

Two teams with one community rallying them on.

“This is so cool, and this community, this town, and the support are amazing,” said head girls coach Bob Bobac.

Several other Central Oregon teams are competing this week. All games listed below are quarterfinals.

Boys basketball

5A – Gill Coliseum, Corvallis

Wednesday

Summit vs North Eugene: 1:30 p.m.

Mountain View vs Redmond: 3:15 p.m.

4A – Forest Grove High School

Thursday

Crook County vs. Philomath: 1:30 p.m.

Girls basketball

5A – Gill Coliseum, Corvallis

Tuesday

Mountain View vs Springfield 1:30 p.m.

4A – Forest Grove High School

Thursday