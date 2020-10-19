Crook Co. woman dies from COVID complications

COVID-19 has claimed eight more lives in Oregon, including a Crook County woman, raising the state’s death toll to 627, the Oregon Health Authority reported Monday.

The OHA reported 266 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing to 39,794.

An 81-year-old woman in Crook County tested positive on Oct. 12 and died on Oct. 17, at her home, according to the OHA. She had underlying conditions.

She is the second person in Crook County to die from COVID complications.

The new cases are in the following counties: Clackamas (24), Coos (8), Crook (2), Deschutes (15), Douglas (1), Jackson (18), Josephine (1), Lane (40), Linn (2), Malheur (5), Marion (39), Multnomah (68), Polk (3), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (9), Washington (25), and Yamhill (5). Updated information is available about Oregon’s 512th COVID-19 death, a 73-year-old woman in Washington County on Sept. 1.

Deschutes County has reported 1,062 cases and 13 deaths.

Crook County has reported 83 cases and one death.

Jefferson County has reported 593 cases and nine deaths.

St. Charles reported Monday it has six COVID patients; one is in the ICU.

SCHOOL METRIC WATCH:

Each day we will be posting the Sunday-Saturday running tally of COVID cases in Deschutes County* as they relate to the weekly metrics many are watching for kids to return to school.

Counties need to have 30 or fewer cases per 100,000 people to bring kids back in grades K-3. With about 200,000 residents, Deschutes County’s target number is 60 or fewer total cases.

So far this week, Deschutes County has reported 21 cases since Sunday.

* The final weekly tally reported by the OHA may differ based on a variety of factors.

OHA revises face covering guidance

OHA has revised its guidance on face coverings to include the following new provisions:

The guidance now requires that people wear face coverings in all private and public workplaces including classrooms, offices, meeting rooms and workspaces, unless someone is alone in an office or in a private workspace.

The revised guidance also requires that people wear face coverings in outdoor and indoor markets, street fairs, private career schools and public and private colleges and universities.

Finally, the revised guidance also recommends wearing a face covering instead of a face shield, except in limited situations when a face shield is appropriate such as when communicating with someone who is deaf or hearing impaired and needs to read lips. COVID-19 is surging again. Oregonians can to lower the risk to themselves, their families and their communities by:

Wearing a face covering

Keeping 6 or more feet away from others

Avoiding large gatherings and limiting social gatherings

Frequently washing our hands.

For more information about face coverings and face masks visit healthoregon.org/masks.