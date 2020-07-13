Crook Co. woman confirmed to have COVID; cause of death not yet identified

Crook County health officials have confirmed a 63-year-old woman who died last week tested positive for COVID-19, but they haven’t yet determined an official cause of death.

“The test result returned as confirmed positive,” said Vicky Ryan, Crook County Public Information Officer. “There is still an active law enforcement investigation ongoing.”

The woman became symptomatic on July 1 after returning from a visit to her second home in California and an encounter with four people who had tested positive.

She died in her home on July 8th.

She had no underlying medical conditions.

Ryan said she showed some minor symptoms and was tested last week, adding that that the woman did not have contact with anyone else in the county upon her return from traveling.

The woman, who’s identity has not been released, was reportedly feeling better on Tuesday and “doing fine” when health officials visited her at home to give her a goodie bag with sanitizer, masks and other items to take care of herself.

They were then contacted by law enforcement that the woman had died.

As of Friday, the latest data available, Crook County reported 18 cases of COVID-19.