Crook Co. woman among 4 new COVID deaths statewide; 990 new cases reported

There are four new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 2,495, the Oregon Health Authority reported Friday.

The OHA reported 990 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 184,812.

Oregon’s 2,495th death is a 78-year-old woman from Crook County who tested positive on April 20 and died on April 26 her residence. She had underlying conditions.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (2), Benton (22), Clackamas (99), Clatsop (3), Columbia (5), Coos (6), Crook (11), Curry (2), Deschutes (81), Douglas (7), Grant (12), Harney (1), Hood River (1), Jackson (56), Jefferson (12), Josephine (16), Klamath (78), Lake (2), Lane (88), Lincoln (8), Linn (51), Malheur (2), Marion (93), Morrow (1), Multnomah (178), Polk (13), Tillamook (6), Umatilla (9), Wallowa (4), Wasco (8), Washington (101) and Yamhill (12).

Deschutes County has reported 481 cases this week.

With one day left in the reporting period, this week’s numbers are already the second-most in a week since the pandemic began.

Vaccinations in Oregon

Today, OHA reported that 49,029 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 34,063 doses were administered on April 29 and 14,966 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on April 29.

The seven-day running average is now 35,329 doses per day.

Oregon has now administered a total of 1,594,712 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,292,815 first and second doses of Moderna and 94,533 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines. As of today, 1,253,053 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series. There are 1,819,329 who have had at least one dose.

Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize because providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical challenges have caused many providers to lag in their reporting. OHA has been providing technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of their data entry into the state’s ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS).

To date, 1,892,475 doses of Pfizer, 1,583,600 doses of Moderna and 228,700 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines have been delivered to sites across Oregon.

These data are preliminary and subject to change.

OHA’s dashboards provide regularly updated vaccination data, and Oregon’s dashboard has been updated today.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

St. Charles on Friday reported it had 31 COVID patients; six in the ICU and three are on ventilators.

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 334, which is five fewer than yesterday. There are 73 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is two more than yesterday.

The total number of COVID-19 positive patient bed-days in the most recent seven days is 2,232, which is a 28.0% increase from the previous seven days. The peak daily number of beds occupied by COVID-19 positive patients in the most recent seven days is 339.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.