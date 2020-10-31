Crook Co. woman among 14 new Oregon COVID deaths; 555 new cases reported

COVID-19 has claimed 14 more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 689, the Oregon Health Authority reported Saturday.

One of the new deaths includes a 66-year-old Crook County woman who tested positive on Oct. 22 and died on Oct. 30 at St. Charles in Bend. She had underlying conditions.

The OHA reported 555 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 44,921.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (1), Clackamas (46), Clatsop (3), Coos (4), Curry (2), Deschutes (31), Douglas (3), Gilliam (5), Harney (2), Hood River (2), Jackson (12), Jefferson (2), Josephine (4), Klamath (3), Lane (65), Linn (19), Malheur (10), Marion (54), Morrow (3), Multnomah (138), Polk (14), Tillamook (2), Umatilla (15), Union (6), Wallowa (4), Wasco (6), Washington (86), Yamhill (13).

Crook County has reported 116 cases and three deaths.

Deschutes County has reported 1,240 cases and 13 deaths.

Since Sunday, Deschutes County has reported 134 cases, the highest weekly count since the pandemic began and terrible timing for those wanting children to return to the classroom.

The final weekly numbers could change slightly, but combined with last week’s data, the unofficial two-week case rate per 100,000 people is estimated to be around 108.3.

That would be above the threshold to reopen schools, even with the much more lenient metrics released Friday by the state.

Official school-related numbers will be released by the OHA on Monday afternoon.

Jefferson County has reported 611 cases and 10 deaths.

St. Charles reported Friday it has six COVID patients; two are in the ICU and one is on a ventilator.

