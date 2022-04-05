Crook Co. Sheriff’s Office issues warning over recent phone scam

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources
Tuesday, April 5th 2022

Crook County Sheriff’s Office warned folks on Tuesday about a recent phone scam involving a person identifying as a sheriff’s office employee. 

Lt. Bill Elliott said the person has been placing calls around Crook County, attempting to gain money by making people believe a judge is signing a warrant for their arrest. 

“This is a scam call and please DO NOT give them any information that you cannot confirm,” Elliot said in a press release. 

The Sheriff’s Office said they would not ever request money or credit card information in exchange for not issuing a warrant. 

