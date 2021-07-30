Crook Co. Sheriff’s Office deputies seize 1 lb. of meth during traffic stop

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Crook County Sheriff’s Office deputies on Tuesday seized a pound of meth during a traffic stop.

Sgt. Mitch Madden said the deputies pulled over a Toyota Tacoma around 1:18 a.m. on the NW Madras Highway for a traffic violation.

The man driving and a woman passenger were from the Portland metro area, Madden said.

Deputies had reason to believe the man was involved in drug crimes.

The Crook County Sheriff’s Office drug detection K-9 Jett arrived and alerted the deputies to the presence of a controlled substance.

A search of the truck revealed about one pound of methamphetamine on its way to Prineville, Madden said.

The man was arrested and taken to the Crook County Jail.

The woman was released.

Madden said the names were not being released because it was an ongoing investigation.