Crook Co. schools to remain open despite COVID uptick; statewide changes in store

Despite a rising COVID case count locally, Crook County schools officials said Thursday the district will remain open next week and into the foreseeable future.

In addition to the district’s current waiver request, changing metrics are expected to be announced soon from state officials and will allow our district’s schools to continue operating in the current models.

“I am privileged to be a part of a statewide leadership team helping design a more flexible way of looking at COVID metrics and implications for school operations,” said Superintendent Dr. Sara Johnson. “Although the final methodology is still in development, I can confidently say, that based on what we know now, I don’t see a school closure in our near future.”

Johnson said the district has learned “important lessons” about how to deal with COVID in the community.

“We continue to pay close attention and adhere to precautionary measures, limit exposure, conduct contract tracing, and report any risks,” she said. “In addition, we are in daily contact with our local health department and incorporate their advice on every move. Our number one aim is to keep students and staff safe, even if numbers rise.”

She reiterated to the community that COVID is still a dangerous disease and “strongly urge people to take the advice of public health authorities and use common sense to protect themselves, our community, and our schools from infection. That’s what will get us back to normal operations faster than anything.”