Crook Co. man dies of COVID complications; OHA reports 1,099 new case

COVID-19 has claimed 10 more lives in Oregon, including a Crook Co. man, raising the state’s death toll to 788, the Oregon Health Authority reported Wednesday.

The OHA reported 1,099 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 59,669.

The new cases are in the following counties: Baker (9), Benton(13), Clackamas (82), Clatsop (4), Columbia (6), Coos (5), Crook (6), Curry (3), Deschutes (40), Douglas (33), Gilliam (2), Grant (6), Harney (3), Hood River (11), Jackson (108), Jefferson (15), Josephine (20), Lake (8), Lane (115), Lincoln (5), Linn (30), Malheur (33), Marion (84), Morrow (2), Multnomah (210), Polk (9), Tillamook (4), Umatilla (29), Union (3), Wasco (4), Washington (171), and Yamhill (26).

Oregon’s 784th COVID-19 death was a 77-year-old man in Crook County who tested positive on Nov. 3 and died on Nov. 17. He had underlying conditions.

According to the OHA, 95% of the total cases reported are later confirmed COVID positive.

Deschutes County has reported 1,751 cases and 14 deaths; 1,292 people have recovered as of Tuesday, the latest data available.

Crook County has reported 174 cases and six deaths.

Jefferson County has reported 728 cases and 11 deaths.

St. Charles reported Wednesday it had 12 COVID patients; three are in the ICU and none are on a ventilator.

The hospital has 30 total ICU beds in Bend and Redmond.

Weekly cases and hospitalizations at record highs

OHA’s COVID-19 weekly report released today set pandemic highs for daily cases and hospitalizations.

OHA reported 6,491 new daily cases during the week of Monday, Nov. 9 through Sunday, Nov. 15, a 25% increase over the previous record-high week.

The percentage of positive tests for COVD-19 increased to 12.5% from 11.9%, even with an increase in the number of people tested.

Weekly hospitalizations from COVID-19 rose to 291, the highest yet reported in the pandemic.

There were fewer deaths, 31, associated with COVID-19 than the previous week’s record high of 42.

People aged 20 to 49 accounted for 51% of the cases, while people 70 and older accounted for 75% of deaths.

Meanwhile, the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Oregon has surpassed 400, the highest number since the pandemic began and a 137% increase since the beginning of November, according to state health data released Wednesday.

The OHA said Wednesday 406 people were hospitalized, with 94 in intensive care.

On Nov. 1, Oregon had 171 people in the hospital with COVID-19.

A week ago, 290 people were hospitalized.

The Associated Press contributed to this report