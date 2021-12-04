Crook Co. man among 16 new COVID deaths, 1,352 new cases statewide

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

There are 16 new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 5,243, Oregon Health Authority reported Friday.

Oregon’s 5,235th COVID-19 related death is an 85-year-old man from Crook County who died Oct. 27 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

OHA reported 1,352 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 394,569.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (3), Benton (21), Clackamas (95), Clatsop (7), Columbia (21), Coos (40), Crook (45), Curry (8), Deschutes (74), Douglas (45), Grant (6), Harney (8), Hood River (14), Jackson (63), Jefferson (19), Josephine (35), Klamath (22), Lane (181), Lincoln (16), Linn (92), Malheur (2), Marion (105), Multnomah (150), Polk (55), Sherman (2), Tillamook (4), Umatilla (3), Union (12), Wallowa (1), Wasco (9), Washington (159) and Yamhill (35).

COVID-19 hospitalizations

St. Charles on Friday reported 28 COVID patients; six in the ICU and on ventilators.

Of those 28 patients, 21 are not fully vaccinated.

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 397, which is 13 more than yesterday. There are 94 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is four more than yesterday.

There are 55 available adult ICU beds out of 692 total (8% availability) and 327 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,094 (8% availability).

12/3/2021 Available Beds (and Percentage of Staffed Beds Available) Statewide Region 1 Region 2 Region 3 Region 5 Region 6 Region 7 Region 9 Adult ICU beds available 55 (8%) 31 (8%) 3 (3%) 7 (8%) 3 (5%) 1 (10%) 3 (6%) 7 (27%) Adult non-ICU beds available 327 (8%) 61 (3%) 10 (2%) 86 (15%) 34 (8%) 7 (14%) 66 (17%) 63 (53%)

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

Note: Please do not visit an emergency department for COVID-19 testing, unless you require emergency care for your symptoms.

Emergency departments in Oregon are under significant strain. You can find a test here. If you have a medical condition that doesn’t require emergency care, contact your provider. An urgent care center may also help you get the care you need and will save emergency departments from added strain.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.

Vaccinations in Oregon

Today, OHA reported that 29,675 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry on Dec. 2. Of that total, 1,956 were initial doses, 3,545 were second doses and 9,898 were third doses and booster doses. The remaining 14,182 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Dec. 2.

The seven-day running average is now 11,710 doses per day.

Oregon has now administered 3,541,522 doses of Pfizer Comirnaty, 81,874 doses of Pfizer pediatric, 2,285,262 doses of Moderna and 244,984 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

As of today, 2,958,346 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,673,871 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.

These data are preliminary and subject to change.

Updated vaccination data are provided on Oregon’s COVID-19 data dashboards and have been updated today.