Giddy up! Crocs Cowboy Boots are on their way for Croctober.

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Cowboy boots are very Central Oregon. And soon, there will be a Croc for that.

Crocs has unveiled its new Crocs Classic Cowboy Boot to celebrate Croctober.

“Launching on Croc Day, a fan-created holiday recognized annually on October 23, the Crocs Classic Cowboy Boot features a high shine croc-embossed texture and bold western-inspired stitching,” the company said in a press release. “The boot is embellished with unique metallic Jibbitz charms and a first-of-its-kind spin-able spur charm attached to the backstrap of the shoe. On the rivet detail, the iconic black and white Crocs logo of Duke, the brand’s beloved crocodile mascot, has gone country, sporting his very own cowboy hat.”

The company said the cowboy boot is one of the most requested in its history.

The cowboy boots will be available for a limited time at its website and in select stores for $120.