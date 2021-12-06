Cristobal leaves Ducks, heads home to Miami

by The Associated Press

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — For Mario Cristobal, the road has always led back to Miami.

Once again, he’s coming home.

Cristobal is leaving Oregon and returning to Miami, accepting an offer to become the head coach at his alma mater, where he won two national championships as a player.

He let the Ducks know of the decision Monday, his team meeting in Oregon nearly simultaneous to the other part of the move, that being Miami announcing the firing of coach Manny Diaz after three seasons.

“We appreciate all of Mario’s accomplishments and hard work here at Oregon, and we wish him and his family all the best in their next chapter,” Oregon athletic director Rob Mullens said.

Diaz was hired in 2018 on the same day that Mark Richt stepped down; this time, the football vacancy was even shorter, since Miami wasn’t firing Diaz without a commitment from Cristobal to come aboard.