Crews work to restore BendBroadband service after truck downs fiber line

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

BendBroadband crews Thursday worked to restore service to more than 14,000 customers without service after a truck broke an aerial fiber Wednesday afternoon.

Local field services teams are working on splicing fibers and service is expected to be restored by mid-morning.

The outage is currently affecting 14,174 data customers, 7,511 TV customers and 4,357 voice customers in Bend, Sunriver and La Pine.

BendBroadband is owned by TDS Telecommunications, the same parent company as Central Oregon Daily News.