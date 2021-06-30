Crews work quickly to stop new small fire near Meissner Sno-Park

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Firefighters are making good progress on a small fire burning near Cascade Lakes Highway, according to Central Oregon Fire Information.

They said in a tweet it was a big “win” for crews as they held the fire to just 1.6 acres.

Big “win” for firefighters today was holding incident 423 east of Meissner Sno-park on the @DesNatlForest to 1.6 acres. This has been lined and has a hose lay around it for firefighters to begin mopping up. They’ll work through the night to seek and extinguish spot fires as well. pic.twitter.com/vbs2xRT7fx — Central OR Fire Info (@CentralORFire) June 30, 2021

The Deschutes National Forest said the fire is located east of Meissner Sno-Park on the forest land.

Temperatures up in higher elevations were still in the upper 90s and lower triple digits for firefighters.