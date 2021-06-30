Crews work quickly to stop new small fire near Meissner Sno-Park

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources
Tuesday, June 29th 2021

Firefighters are making good progress on a small fire burning near Cascade Lakes Highway, according to Central Oregon Fire Information.

They said in a tweet it was a big “win” for crews as they held the fire to just 1.6 acres.

The Deschutes National Forest said the fire is located east of Meissner Sno-Park on the forest land.

Temperatures up in higher elevations were still in the upper 90s and lower triple digits for firefighters.

